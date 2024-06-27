Critical Analysis: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) versus Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) and Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Notable Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Notable Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Notable Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$118.46 million ($2.37) -2.45 Notable Labs $310,000.00 4.55 -$11.26 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Notable Labs has higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways.

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Notable Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -57.24% -47.33% Notable Labs N/A -54.54% -43.40%

Risk & Volatility

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notable Labs has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for COMPASS Pathways and Notable Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 5 0 3.00 Notable Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 715.83%. Notable Labs has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.84%. Given Notable Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Notable Labs is more favorable than COMPASS Pathways.

Summary

Notable Labs beats COMPASS Pathways on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment. Its PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and enables fast-track therapeutic development in this patient population. The company's pipeline includes Volasertib, a potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor to induce cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in various cancer cells; and Fosciclopirox, a pro-drug of ciclopirox for acute myeloid leukemia. Notable Labs, Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

