CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 8,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 4,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
CP ALL Public Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.
