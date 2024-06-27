Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 434,336 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $2,115,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 407,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

