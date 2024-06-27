Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.02. 572,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,231. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

