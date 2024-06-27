Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 36,987 Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talkspace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth about $12,700,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 2,412,531 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,287,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of Talkspace stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $395.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

