Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

