Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock traded down $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $380.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 717.71, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

