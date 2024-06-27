Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $398,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.07. The stock had a trading volume of 658,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,337. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $391.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.06. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

