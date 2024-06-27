Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $294,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,356 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE TPC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

