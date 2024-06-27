Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 307.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HOUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 1,651,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

