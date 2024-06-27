Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 5,199 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Toll Brothers accounts for approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 121.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $1,974,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on TOL
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.01. 877,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,339. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- About the Markup Calculator
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.