Corundum Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.33. 610,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

