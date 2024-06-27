Corundum Group Inc. Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NUDM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 66,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $425.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

