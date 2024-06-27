Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

KO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 979,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,027,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

