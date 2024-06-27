Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.32. 99,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.