Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.72. 160,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,931. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.07 and its 200-day moving average is $243.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

