Corundum Group Inc. Buys 5,171 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,025,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,880,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 123,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.03. 754,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,601,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

