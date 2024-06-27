Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. 4,409,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.