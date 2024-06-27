Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 78.20 ($0.99), with a volume of 1035968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 29.39 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market cap of £593.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

In related news, insider Sian Hill bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,789.42). Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

