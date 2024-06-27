Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,900.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3,900.00 and last traded at C$3,884.72, with a volume of 5740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3,868.23.

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,008.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3,738.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3,646.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

