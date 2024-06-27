Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Shares Down 15.2%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 61,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 42,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

