Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 2,293,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,102,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Comstock Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.