COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Up 2.1%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

