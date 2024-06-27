Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in June

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,197. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.