Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in June

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,197. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
