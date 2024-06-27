Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.25

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.25 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73.10 ($0.93). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 73.10 ($0.93), with a volume of 30 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. The company has a market cap of £369.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

