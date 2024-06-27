Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT) Director Brandon Macdonald Acquires 400,000 Shares

Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT – Get Free Report) Director Brandon Macdonald purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.
CT stock opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$619,710.00 and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. Commander Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.16.
