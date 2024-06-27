Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

