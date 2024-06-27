Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,487,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

