Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading 0.8% Higher

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.21. 2,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,865,000.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

