Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 219.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 243,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. 11,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,139. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

