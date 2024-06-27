Colorado Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,057.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.20. 151,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

