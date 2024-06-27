Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 821 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.46. The stock had a trading volume of 389,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,506. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $129.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

