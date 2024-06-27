Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

RFI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 74,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,484. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

