Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 6,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

