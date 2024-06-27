Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of LDP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 58,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,807. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

