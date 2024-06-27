Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
FOF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 9,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.06.
