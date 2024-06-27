Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Up 704.8% in June

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 704.8% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coast Entertainment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Coast Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.
About Coast Entertainment
