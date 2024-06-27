Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Up 704.8% in June

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 704.8% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Coast Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

About Coast Entertainment

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

