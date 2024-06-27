CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,054,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,685. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

