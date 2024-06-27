CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.58. CleanSpark shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 4,203,379 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 293.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98,688 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

