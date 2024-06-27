Clarity Financial LLC Sells 388 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $251.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $252.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.