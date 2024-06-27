Clarity Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $548.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average of $508.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

