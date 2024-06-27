Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $268.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.