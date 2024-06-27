CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

CK Hutchison stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 236,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1817 per share. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

