Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Shares Up 8.9%

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 1,245,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,496,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.02.

About Cizzle Biotechnology

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

