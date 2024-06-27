Citigroup Upgrades Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.59.
About Travis Perkins
Featured Stories
