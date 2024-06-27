Citigroup Upgrades Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

