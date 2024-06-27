Citigroup Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $84.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.33. 2,307,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,836,145. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.