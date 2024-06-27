Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,280,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,048,257. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

