CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Announces $0.05 Variable Dividend

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

CION opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 4,110 shares of company stock valued at $49,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

