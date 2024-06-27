Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $2,181,692.00 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.54 and its 200 day moving average is $248.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

