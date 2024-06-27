Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $3,600.00 to $72.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $62.90 and last traded at $63.15. 6,725,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,128,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on CMG
Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill
Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.