Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $3,600.00 to $72.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $62.90 and last traded at $63.15. 6,725,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,128,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

